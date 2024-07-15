North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after member of the public threatened in Whitby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police want to speak to the man featured in this CCTV image after threats were made to a member of the public in Whitby.
The incident happened on June 21 around the Westbourne Road area of town.
North Yorkshire Police want people to contact them if they recognise the man in the image as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ryan Buckton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240089436 when passing on information.