North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after theft from Scarborough's Boyes store
Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft at Scarborough’s Boyes store on Queen Street.
It happened on October 6 and involved the theft of clothing.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240185644 when passing on information.