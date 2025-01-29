North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after theft from store in Malton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 2.38pm on Monday January 13 at the town’s Yorkshire Trading Company and involved the theft of £46 worth of goods from the store.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250007516 when passing on information.