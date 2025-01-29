North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after theft from store in Malton

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:37 GMT
Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.

It happened at 2.38pm on Monday January 13 at the town’s Yorkshire Trading Company and involved the theft of £46 worth of goods from the store.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist the investigation.

If you can help email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250007516 when passing on information.

