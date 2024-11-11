North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal following theft from Whitby's Co-op store
The incident at the Langborne Road store happened at 8.55pm on Tuesday October 8.
Details of the incident have only just been made public.
Police say a person entered the store and took a quantity of coffee without any attempt to pay.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
You can email [email protected] if you can help or call 101 and ask for Scott Nixon.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240183893 when passing on information.