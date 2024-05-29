North Yorkshire Police execute four drugs warrants across Whitby and Ryedale

By Louise French
Published 29th May 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 17:42 BST
Mayor of North Yorkshire David Skaith joined Chief Constable Tim Forber to witness proceedingsMayor of North Yorkshire David Skaith joined Chief Constable Tim Forber to witness proceedings
North Yorkshire Police has executed four drugs warrants across Whitby and Ryedale today (Wednesday May 29) during a day of action known as Operation Tornado.

Teams from the Operational Support Unit, Neighbourhood Policing and British Transport Police were amongst those who joined the local officers across the command.

Two properties were visited in Whitby, one on Runswick Avenue and one on Esplanade.

A property on Railway Street in Malton and one on Forest Road in Pickering also received visits.

Gaining entry

The investigations have now commenced.

Chief Constable Tim Forber of NYP said: "Our communities are at the absolute heart of what we do. Our neighbourhood teams use preventative policing and we prioritise early intervention.

“We want our residents to feel reassured that, following our engagements, our drop-ins and community events, we are acting on information given and we are disrupting criminal activity in our neighbourhoods.”

Inspector Leanne Anderson, coordinator of Operation Tornado in Whitby and Ryedale said: "We have shown our commitment to keeping our communities safe today.

“Our relentless pursuit to combat those supplying drugs in our neighbourhoods isn't restricted to one day.

“We are listening to our residents and we will continue to act on community intelligence.”