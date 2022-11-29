News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner team backs White Ribbon Day 2022

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe and her team have become a White Ribbon supporter organisation, making a promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women and girls.

By Duncan Atkins
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 3:08pm

White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), with a mission to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes.

By supporting this mission, Commissioner Zoë and her office have committed to raise awareness of the long established and harmful attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality, encourage people to make the White Ribbon Promise, and help to prevent violence against women and girls before it starts.

Hide Ad

Commissioner Zoë said: “I am proud that our organisation now officially supports the work of White Ribbon UK and is part of a national approach to tackle men’s violence against women and girls.

Simon Dennis, Zoe Metcalfe and Jenni Newberry review the VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) strategy.

Most Popular

“While my team are making an official White Ribbon Commitment on White Ribbon Day, it’s important to highlight that the work my office do to address violence against women and girls continues 365 days a year.”

As part of the official commitment, a male leader within the organisation is encouraged to become a White Ribbon Ambassador and Simon Dennis, Chief Executive & Monitoring Officer at the Commissioner’s Office has taken on this role.

Hide Ad

He said: “As a male leader within the Commissioner’s Office, I see it as my personal responsibility both inside and outside work, to call out abusive and sexist behaviour among men and boys and to promote a culture of equality, inclusivity and respect.”