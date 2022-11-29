North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner team backs White Ribbon Day 2022

White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), with a mission to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes.

By supporting this mission, Commissioner Zoë and her office have committed to raise awareness of the long established and harmful attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality, encourage people to make the White Ribbon Promise, and help to prevent violence against women and girls before it starts.

Commissioner Zoë said: “I am proud that our organisation now officially supports the work of White Ribbon UK and is part of a national approach to tackle men’s violence against women and girls.

Simon Dennis, Zoe Metcalfe and Jenni Newberry review the VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) strategy.

“While my team are making an official White Ribbon Commitment on White Ribbon Day, it’s important to highlight that the work my office do to address violence against women and girls continues 365 days a year.”

As part of the official commitment, a male leader within the organisation is encouraged to become a White Ribbon Ambassador and Simon Dennis, Chief Executive & Monitoring Officer at the Commissioner’s Office has taken on this role.

