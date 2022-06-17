North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to discuss role as part of Safeguarding Week

This year’s theme is that ‘Safeguarding is everybody’s business’ and a programme of 50 sessions, the majority open to all members of the public, will focus on topics such as spotting signs of radicalisation, fraud awareness and protection and supporting children and young people impacted by domestic abuse.

Commissioner Zoe’s workshop on Monday June 20 between 11am and noon will examine her role, and that of her office, in safeguarding and look at the relationship with North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, local authorities, health partners and the public to keep people safe and feeling safe.

She will highlight what made her want to run for the position, her manifesto commitments to the public and how these have translated into her Police & Crime Plan and Fire & Rescue Plan. It will also focus on key areas of work, including:

North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe.

The new Victims’ Centre – where North Yorkshire and York’s Adult Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Child Sexual Assault Assessment Service (CSAAS) will be located.

The overarching violence against women and girls’ strategy – developed with statutory partners, and those with lived experience and the organisations representing them

You can book onto Commissioner Zoe’s session here.

Among the other partners involved in the week are North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, IDAS, Safeguarding Adults Boards, Children’s Safeguarding Partnerships, and Community Safety Partnerships across North Yorkshire, the City of York and East Riding.

All the agencies involved will be sharing information across their social media channels and website in the run up to Safeguarding week and throughout the week.

To follow along look for the hashtag #safeguardingweek2022.