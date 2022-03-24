North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to host online public meeting - here's what's on the agenda

The public accountability meeting on Tuesday March 29 will also receive the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible.

Anyone with questions can submit them in advance to [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Metcalfe.

Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.

“They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

The meeting on March 29 starts at from 1.30pm and will focus on:

North Yorkshire Police – Custody Process – Understanding the process in custody, how the police assess risks to respond to mental health needs and prevent any harm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Risk Profile – Understanding current and future risks and their potential impact on the people, who visit, live and work in our county, to decide how we best use our resources to deliver our services; from preventing incidents to emergency response.

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to [email protected] please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast

Watch online https://bit.ly/PAM29March2022

Watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/5ecT-1HSqvo