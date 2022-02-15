North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner hosts public meeting - here are the hot topics

And she is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.

As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on supporting victims and customer contact.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Metcalfe.

Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.

“They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting is on from 1.30pm and will focus on:

· North Yorkshire Police – Victim Journey – To explore how North Yorkshire Police support victims, understand the referral pathways and provide victims with a timely and appropriate service.

· North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Initial Contact and Call Handling – Making initial contact for an emergency/non-emergency and assuring an effective response.

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to [email protected] please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast

Watch on our website: https://bit.ly/PAM22Feb2022

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/pPJ7nyFuQrw