Some of the officers and staff who help to keep North Yorkshire safe

North Yorkshire Police has joined people across the country in marking National 999 Day which pays tribute to the thousands of people who work and volunteer across the blue light services.

The annual event which is backed by The King and the Government is celebrated on September 9 and begins at 9am (the 9th hour, of the 9th day, of the 9th month) - which is why it’s also referred to as 999 Day.

The day highlights the many different roles that are within the emergency services and the 24-7 response that is provided to members of the public.

In North Yorkshire, a 999 call to the police starts at the York based control room.

The room is staffed 24-7 by communications officers and dispatchers who play a pivotal role in the resource and management of the force’s incident response.

In 2024, North Yorkshire Police has so far received more than 76,000 999 calls and have answered these on average in just six seconds.

Call handlers are trained to reassure the caller whilst simultaneously gathering as much information as possible to provide to the dispatch team.

The dispatcher is in constant contact with frontline officers and focuses on prioritising incidents and deploying resource to where it is needed most.

The officers that respond to 999 calls put their lives first to protect others. They are made up of various departments which include response, firearms, dog handlers and roads policing and are ready to attend an emergency call with a moment’s notice.

So far this year the average response time to emergency incidents anywhere in the county has averaged at 12 minutes 15 seconds.

Day in day out, officers are sent into situations members of the public are advised to stay away from.

From people in distress or road traffic collisions, to violent incidents and burglaries in progress, it’s just another day at the office for frontline teams, who are committed to protecting the public and achieving the very best outcomes for victims of crime.

They are ready to respond around the clock, not just today on 999 day, but every day.

Here are just nine members of the team which are working in various departments across the force today (Monday, September 9).

Individually, they are all playing their part towards ensuring that North Yorkshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

DC Kelly Sharpe is in Scarborough CID Helen Myles works on the front counter at Fulford Road Police Station in York PCSO Ant McNaughton works in the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team Sergeant David Lund is in the Rural Task Force PC Sophie Hodgson works on the York City Response Team Rhiannon Gardener is a communications officer in the Force Control Room PC Scott Gatman is a dog handler from the Specialist Operations Unit Jon Bridge is a dispatcher in the Force Control Room TC Matt Harvey is from the force’s Roads Policing Group

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey commented: “Today’s national 999 day recognises the continuous commitment and dedication that is shown by our blue light colleagues both here in North Yorkshire and across the country.

“Although our area remains one of the safest places to live, we will not become complacent. As a force we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that we provide an exemplary police service to our communities.

“I personally would like to thank all the officers and staff for everything that they do for the force and the wider communities of North Yorkshire. The professionalism and dedication that they deliver daily is nothing short of outstanding.”