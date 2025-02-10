North Yorkshire Police investigate as man exposes himself to teenage girl

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Police are investigating a sexual offence in Scarborough when a man exposed himself to a teenage girl who was walking alone.

The incident happened on Elders Street on Monday January 20, at around 9.35pm.

The man is described as white, aged about 40, around 5ft 8in tall, short brown hair, and he was wearing all dark clothing.

He spoke with a slurred voice.

Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a teenager in Scarborough.

Police have trawled CCTV in the area, but are appealing for witnesses and any relevant dashcam footage in the area at that time that could help identify the suspect or show the incident.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Leanne Sheridan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250017503 when passing on information.

