North Yorkshire Police investigate as man exposes himself to teenage girl
The incident happened on Elders Street on Monday January 20, at around 9.35pm.
The man is described as white, aged about 40, around 5ft 8in tall, short brown hair, and he was wearing all dark clothing.
He spoke with a slurred voice.
Police have trawled CCTV in the area, but are appealing for witnesses and any relevant dashcam footage in the area at that time that could help identify the suspect or show the incident.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Leanne Sheridan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250017503 when passing on information.