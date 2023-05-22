North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following assault on cinder track in Scarborough

The incident happened on part of the cinder track between St Leonards Crescent and Northstead School just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 16.

It involved a woman in her fifties and two boys aged 12-14 years who were riding an electric scooter.

The woman was hit on the back of her head, which left her shocked and upset.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after an assault on a cinder track in Scarborough

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who was walking on the cinder track at the time who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Holly Marshall.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.