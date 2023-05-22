News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following assault on cinder track in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that happened in Scarborough last week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on part of the cinder track between St Leonards Crescent and Northstead School just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 16.

It involved a woman in her fifties and two boys aged 12-14 years who were riding an electric scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman was hit on the back of her head, which left her shocked and upset.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after an assault on a cinder track in ScarboroughNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after an assault on a cinder track in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after an assault on a cinder track in Scarborough
Most Popular

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who was walking on the cinder track at the time who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Holly Marshall.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230087764 when providing any details.