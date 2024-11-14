North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV appeal after electric bike stolen in Scarborough
The incident took place at around 4pm on Tuesday October 8, outside the Ship Inn on Falsgrave Road.
Two men approached an electric bike that was secured to a fence, removed it, and rode it to St John's Road, where they were seen placing the bike into the back of a white van with the registration number HN65 KFL.
If you recognise the men shown in the CCTV image, please get in touch, as they may have information that could help the police investigation.
You can email us directly at [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference number 12240183775 when providing any information.