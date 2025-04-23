North Yorkshire Police have released this CCTV image appeal following a theft from Sainsbury’s in Malton.

North Yorkshire Police issued this CCTV of a woman we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

the incident occured at 9.40am on Thursday, March 13 and groceries were stolen from Sainsbury’s.

Contact North Yorkshire Police recognise the person pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250045257 when passing on information.