North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV appeal following a shop theft in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Whitby.

The incident occurred on March 27 when cosmetics and sunglasses were stolen from a department store on Station Square.

If anyone recognises the people pictured on CCTV, it is asked that you contact North Yorkshire Police, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250054624 when passing on information.