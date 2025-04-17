North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of woman following theft in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occured at 1.38pm on Sunday March 23, at Holland and Barrett in the Brunswick Centre. Several items have been stolen from the store.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, people can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250052000 when passing on information.