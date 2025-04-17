North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image of woman following theft in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
The incident occured at 1.38pm on Sunday March 23, at Holland and Barrett in the Brunswick Centre. Several items have been stolen from the store.
Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, people can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250052000 when passing on information.