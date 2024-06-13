North Yorkshire Police issue warning to residents after thieves steal from elderly lady in distraction burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to residents following an increase in the number of distraction burglaries across the region.

Distraction burglars and cold-calling criminals are targeting vulnerable people, callously tricking victims to steal from them.

Officers are urging people to be on their guard – and warn friends, family and neighbours of the danger – after an incident in North Yorkshire earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on St Mary’s Avenue in Thirsk, at about midday on Tuesday (June 11), when the victim – a woman in her 80s – was tricked into handing over a large quantity of cash by two men who arrived in a white van.

The police have issued a warning to residents following an increase in the number of distraction burglaries

North Yorkshire Police has issued the following advice to residents...

- Do not allow unexpected callers into your home unless they have a prior appointment – even if they have identification and appear trustworthy, do not let them in without checking who they claim to be

- Use a phone number from the phone book or internet for the company that they claim to be from, not the one shown on their identify card

- If you’re not sure, don’t open the door

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- When making a pre-planned appointment, consider setting up a password so you can verify the caller

- If you do let someone in, make sure your front door is secure before you escort them through your home as this ensures that no one else can enter while you’re busy

- Beware of a caller at your door claiming to be a builder highlighting an issue with your home – this is a common trick used by criminals

- Never be forced into making a quick decision on the doorstep, and absolutely refuse to be taken to a bank to withdraw money to pay them

If at any time you feel intimidated by a doorstep caller, simply close the door and call the police.