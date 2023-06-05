News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police issues cannabis farm warning to landlords

North Yorkshire Police has issued adviced to landlords on how to identify if their property is being used as a cannabis farm.
By Louise Perrin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST

‘Cannabis farms’ are sophisticated set-ups used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of the drug over time.

Cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities, and often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with (to by-pass the meter), creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbouring properties.

Cannabis farm set-up dismantled by police in Scarborough
Cannabis farm set-up dismantled by police in Scarborough
Residential and commercial premises could be used as cannabis farms, so North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to landlords to be vigilant around their properties.

Here are some of the possible signs to watch out for:

  • Poor or no references from a previous letting agent
  • Offering to pay several months in advance
  • Preference to pay rent in cash without reasonable cause
  • Wanting to keep utility bills in a landlord’s name
  • Asking for complete privacy, requesting no periodic inspections or preventing the inspection of the property when given reasonable notice
  • Changing locks to keep landlords and agents away from a property

The cost of restoring a property if it’s been used as a cannabis farm is very high, and may fall to the landlord.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have information about possible cannabis cultivation, then you should report it.

“Contact us via our website (click Report), or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Your report could be crucial in helping to shut down a cannabis farm in your community.”

