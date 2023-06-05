‘Cannabis farms’ are sophisticated set-ups used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of the drug over time.

Cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities, and often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with (to by-pass the meter), creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbouring properties.

Cannabis farm set-up dismantled by police in Scarborough

Residential and commercial premises could be used as cannabis farms, so North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to landlords to be vigilant around their properties.

Here are some of the possible signs to watch out for:

Poor or no references from a previous letting agent

Offering to pay several months in advance

Preference to pay rent in cash without reasonable cause

Wanting to keep utility bills in a landlord’s name

Asking for complete privacy, requesting no periodic inspections or preventing the inspection of the property when given reasonable notice

Changing locks to keep landlords and agents away from a property

The cost of restoring a property if it’s been used as a cannabis farm is very high, and may fall to the landlord.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have information about possible cannabis cultivation, then you should report it.

“Contact us via our website (click Report), or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.