North Yorkshire Police issues warning to tent box owners

Tent box owners have been issued a warning by police following recent thefts and attempted thefts

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to tent box owners following a number of recent incidents involving the theft or attempted theft of tent boxes across the area.

Just before 1am on Tuesday April 22, three unknown male offenders pulled into a cul-de-sac in Helperby.

One remained in the vehicle while the other two attempted to remove the tent box and roof bars from a car parked outside the victim’s home. They left the scene empty-handed after being disturbed.

Between about 10.30pm on Friday April 25 and 7.30am on Saturday April 26 in Sherburn in Elmet, offenders stole a tent box from the roof rack of a Volkswagon Caravelle parked on the street.

Between 7pm on Tuesday April 29 and 7am on Wednesday April 30, offenders targeted a blue VW Caddy van parked on Outgaits Lane in Hunmanby.

They removed the tent box, which contained bedding and mattresses, and left the scene unnoticed.

Then between 10pm on Tuesday April 29 and 4am the next day, offenders entered a rear yard of the victim’s address in Sheriff Hutton, and stole a black tent box, worth around £1,500, from a blue Volkswagen.

Officers are now investigating these incidents and are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.

In the meantime, they are asking residents to take extra precautions to help deter opportunistic thieves including:

• Remove if you can: If your tent box or roof box is detachable, consider removing it when not in use, especially overnight.

• Park smart: Whenever possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage. If that’s not available, aim to park in a well-lit area covered by CCTV or overlooked by homes.

• Use security devices: High-quality locks and anti-theft devices can act as strong deterrents. Check that all fixings are secure and consider additional straps or security cables.

• Mark your property: Use a UV pen or property marking system to mark your tent box with your postcode and house number. This helps to ensure the return of recovered items and makes stolen goods harder to sell.

• Stay alert: Keep an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles, both yours or your neighbours’ and report any concerns to police straight away.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand how frustrating and disruptive these thefts can be.

“By taking a few simple steps, we can all work together to make life much harder for criminals.

“If you have any information about these thefts, or if you spot something suspicious, please contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers their website or on 0800 555 111.”