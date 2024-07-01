North Yorkshire Police join campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drink/drug driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has joined a national campaign which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drink and drugs, as well as target those who choose to put other road users at risk by committing these offences.

At the start of this latest campaign, North Yorkshire Police has released footage which shows a drink driver on the A162 near Tadcaster.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from the York area was stopped and blew 115 at the roadside, the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In custody, he failed to provide an evidential sample which is an offence, and he was charged to court which resulted in a 24-month driving disqualification.

North Yorkshire Police has joined a national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drink and drug driving

Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield from the Specialist Operations team said: “As police officers we are far too familiar with the tragic consequences of road traffic collisions.

“The footage released today shows just a snapshot of one drink driver.

“By stopping this driver, we have once again potentially prevented a catastrophic outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, we attend many collisions which are caused by drivers who are under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We see first-hand the devastating consequences that they cause and a lot of these could have been prevented if individuals had stopped to think about their actions before choosing to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Officers use the term 'the ripple effect,' as one individual’s decision can lead to trauma for many others.

A serious or fatal collision often causes devastation and heartache for many people all the way from the emergency services staff who initially deal with the incident, to the friends, family and colleagues of the loved one who will grieve for many years after the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the month of July, officers will join other forces with an increased focus on targeting motorists who put their own and others’ lives at risk.

They will also be increasing the number of marked and unmarked police vehicles that patrol the road network in North Yorkshire.

Officers are also keen to remind road users that it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – it is also possible to be over the limit the morning after.

As part of the campaign, they will be conducting increased static and mobile checks early in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Butterfield added: “Over the coming weeks motorists should expect to see static stop checks when travelling around the county.

“With the Euros taking place and many summer events now in full swing, it’s a social time of the year.

“Our advice this summer remains the same as the rest of the year; instead of one for the road, make it non for the road.

“I’m asking people to be responsible and after drinking alcohol, arrange lifts, utilise a taxi or public transport to get home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drink and drug driving is totally unacceptable and motorists who are found to be driving in excess of the limit or under the influence of drugs will be put before the court.

“If you know someone is about to drive and you believe they are under the influence of drink or drugs call us on 999.