North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after burglary at house near Millbry Hill, Whitby
The incident saw a house, on the A171 near to Millbry Hill store, broken into between 3.30pm on Monday July 8 and 1pm on Tuesday July 9.
During the incident, a rear door window was smashed, the house was left in disarray and items were taken.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, anything suspicious in the area the time of the incident.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dave Cyrus.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240121851 when passing on information.