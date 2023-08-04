North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find classic MG Midget car stolen from garage in Harrogate district village
North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a classic car that has been stolen from a Harrogate district village.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:52 BST
The red 1965 MG Midget, with registration number DUC 434C, is thought to have been stolen from Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw whilst it was being repaired at a garage between July 2022 and July 2023.
The last time the car was seen by the owner was July 2022.
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you should email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230139521 when providing any details.