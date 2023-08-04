North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find classic MG Midget car stolen from garage in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a classic MG Midget car stolen from a garage in Beckwithshaw

The red 1965 MG Midget, with registration number DUC 434C, is thought to have been stolen from Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw whilst it was being repaired at a garage between July 2022 and July 2023.

The last time the car was seen by the owner was July 2022.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you should email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.