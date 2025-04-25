North Yorkshire Police launch CCTV appeal after the theft of toys from Scarborough shop

This CCTV image has been released by North Yorkshire Police following a theft from a shop in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of two people we would like to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at 12:45pm on Saturday, April 5, at a shop on St Helens Square and involved the theft of toys.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

If you can help, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250060124 when passing on information.