North Yorkshire Police launches CCTV appeal after computer equipment stolen from Curry's in Scarborough
Police want to speak to two men in these CCTV images following the theft of high value computer equipment from Curry’s store in Scarborough on February 22.
Anyone who recognises them should get in touch as police believe they may have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240032697 when passing on information.