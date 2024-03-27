North Yorkshire Police launches CCTV appeal after computer equipment stolen from Curry's in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who recognises them should get in touch as police believe they may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.