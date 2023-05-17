North Yorkshire Police probe theft of "high value amount of alcohol" at Filey's Tesco supermarket

The incident happened at the Tesco supermarket on Station Road just before 11am on Saturday April 15 and involved the theft of a high value amount of alcohol.

Police are urging people to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as it is believed they may have information that could help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Hughes.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured in this CCTV image following a theft in Filey's Tesco supermarket.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.