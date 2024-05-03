North Yorkshire Police refer themselves to police watchdog following murder of Malton woman

Lisa Welford was pulled from the River Derwent on April 24, but died later in hospital

Police made the mandatory referral as per standard procedure on Thursday April 25, the day after the incident in which Lisa Welford, 49, was pulled from the River Derwent (on the evening of April 24).

She was taken to hospital, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, who was known to Ms Welford, appeared before York magistrates on Monday, April 29 charged with her murder.

Mr Morgan, of Chandlers Wharf, Castlegate, in Malton, spoke only to confirm his name and address and wasn’t asked to enter pleas to the charge.

He subsequently appeared at Leeds Crown Court on April 30 where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 21.