North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image after mobile phone stolen from Scarborough college library

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Scarborough Sixth Form College.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Monday, November 27 when the suspect entered the college library before distracting a student and then stealing their mobile phone which was on the desk.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC751 Simon Hunter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.