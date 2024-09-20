North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men after fishing kit stolen from shop in Scarborough
The incident happened at Boyes on August 18 at about 10.25am, and involved suspects concealing fishing items and leaving the store without making payment.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the two men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Katie Hicks.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Policee reference number 12240149938 when providing any details regarding the incident.