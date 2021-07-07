The men, from Middlesbrough, were jailed on Tuesday July 6 for more than 10 years for the burglary which took place on October 24 last year.

After arriving in Helmsley they entered the garage of a house on Orchard Way and took three mountain bikes.

A still from the video showing the stolen car exiting the road onto the grass verge. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police were alerted to the incident and mounted a tactical operation to intercept the car.

The black Fiesta was sighted by officers on the A170 at Helmsley heading towards Sutton Bank being driven erratically.

They sped-off from officers after first being stopped so a stinger device was deployed to burst its tyres and it then came to a stop at the top of Sutton Bank, having left the road and coming to rest on the bank side.

Just 30 minutes after the burglary took place, the three suspects were swiftly arrested, the stolen car was secured, and the three mountain bikes were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Detective Constable David Adams, who led the North Yorkshire Police investigation, said: “The three men involved in this incident have rightly been given considerable custodial sentences.

“They now have time to reflect on their despicable actions and are facing the consequences for this brazen act of burglary of high-value property in broad daylight.