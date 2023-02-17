North Yorkshire Police see threefold increase in 999 calls during Storm Otto

The Force Control Room has seen a significant increase in both 999 and 101 calls. Between 7am and 10am today (Friday February 17) the force dealt with a total of 80 x 999 calls and 136 x 101 calls.

In the same period yesterday (Thursday February 16) the force answered 22 x 999 calls and 51 x 101 calls.

A large number of these calls were in relation to road disruption which was caused by fallen trees.

One Harrogate resident woke up this morning to find a tree had fallen onto their car (Credit: Charlie Lowe)

The Harrogate District was one of the worse affected areas with over 20 reports of fallen trees in two hours.

Officers in Harrogate didn’t have to travel far before they found a fallen tree as one even came down in the police station car park.

A private car was damaged, but thankfully no one was injured.

Motorists have experienced delays as officers have dealt with five incidents involving heavy good vehicles on the A1(M).

Fallen Tree in front of Harrogate police station

Three HGVs have overturned, one has lost its roof and one has lost its load.

Inspector Ian McNiff is the duty Force Incident Manger in the Force Control Room, Ian commented: “We’ve seen a significant increase in calls this morning following Storm Otto and our staff have been working hard to answer these calls as quick as possible.

“We’re not able to attend every incident and we do need to prioritise resources to those most in need.

“Members of the public can help the police and other emergency services by reporting any storm related incidents to the most appropriate agency.

overturned vehcile on the A1 at Leeming

“The local authorities and the Highways Agency are responsible for removing fallen trees.

“If a road is blocked because of a fallen tree and there is no immediate danger then this should be reported to the council or Highways Agency in the first instance.

" The police should then be notified via 101 if it’s expected to cause a significant amount of disruption.

“If a person is trapped or there is a danger to life then always call 999.”

