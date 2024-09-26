North Yorkshire Police seek two men in van after attempted commercial burglary in Whitby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an attempted commercial burglary in Whitby.

It happened at a premises on the Larpool Lane Industrial Estate at around 9.05pm on Wednesday September 25.

Two people equipped with hammers in a white Vauxhall Astra van were involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are particularly appealing for information about the people in question and sightings of the white Vauxhall Astra – the registration number ended in WCR.

Police are appealing for information about an attempted commercial burglary at Whitby's Larpool Lane industrial estate.Police are appealing for information about an attempted commercial burglary at Whitby's Larpool Lane industrial estate.
Police are appealing for information about an attempted commercial burglary at Whitby's Larpool Lane industrial estate.

They also want to hear from anyone with CCTV footage who they have not already spoken to.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scott Sunderland, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240175419 when passing on information.