North Yorkshire Police seek two men in van after attempted commercial burglary in Whitby
It happened at a premises on the Larpool Lane Industrial Estate at around 9.05pm on Wednesday September 25.
Two people equipped with hammers in a white Vauxhall Astra van were involved.
Police are particularly appealing for information about the people in question and sightings of the white Vauxhall Astra – the registration number ended in WCR.
They also want to hear from anyone with CCTV footage who they have not already spoken to.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scott Sunderland, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240175419 when passing on information.