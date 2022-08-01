The car was seized on Marlborough Street in Scarborough.

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police - Scarborough Facebook page read:

"Are you missing your car in Scarborough?

"If this Vauxhall is yours, please get in touch with Police to ensure your paperwork can be passed to you.

"Following complaints and community intelligence, this vehicle was sighted driving in Scarborough without a valid MOT certificate and with no tax.

"It was later found parked up on Marlborough Street, where keeper enquiries drew a blank, resulting in the vehicle being seized.

"PC Glen Coates from the Scarborough Neighbourhood Team said "I would like to thank the community who have reported this vehicle to us to allow us to remove it from the road.

"The person responsible for this vehicle has a blatant disregard for ensuring the safety of other road users, let alone themselves."