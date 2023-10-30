North Yorkshire Police share witty post with Halloween advice for Scarborough and Whitby residents

North Yorkshire Police have shared a witty post on social media as they advise Scarborough and Whitby residents on what to do this Halloween.

Halloween falls tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31 which means there may be some trick-or-treaters about, or people up to mischief.

North Yorkshire Police regularly share witty posts on Facebook to help advise residents in the run up to events, and they’ve done it again for Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post reads: “If there's something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gunna call?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Let's start with 999 or 101.

“This is halloween, this is halloween. In this town where we call home, lets not hail to the pumpkin song!

“If you have children who are going trick or treating, please guide them to houses where you know the residents. Remember, not everyone wants to be greeted at the door by a werewolf or a grim reaper, especially if they aren't as nimble on their feet!

“If you see Frankenstein peeking through your blinds, or feel a ghostly presence on your drive, give us a call on 999. Our Neighbourhood and Response Policing Teams will be out and about to stop the little monsters in their tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please remember to put your lights on your brooms, or bikes if your witchy transport is out of action.

“Are you going to a halloween party? Our invite may have been lost in the post! But to avoid my colleagues turning up in the middle of Monster Mash and cutting the party short, please respect your neighbours and keep the noise levels down.