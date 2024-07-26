North Yorkshire Police to launch Operation Soteria in response to new report on Violence Against Women and Girls

North Yorkshire Police is working to implement the new national operating model for rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) under Operation Soteria.

North Yorkshire Police are launching their new Operation Soteria following the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s new report on Violence Against Women and Girls.

This week a report by the National Police Chiefs’ Council was published that sets out the current scale of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), the impact on policing, a call for a “whole system approach” and the police service’s next steps.

Next steps for North Yorkshire Police:

North Yorkshire Police will be conducting a self-assessment against the Policing Violence Against Women and Girls National Framework for Delivery: 2024 to 2027. Once complete this will help to inform and refresh the force’s VAWG strategy for 2024 to 2027.

North Yorkshire Police is working to implement the new national operating model for rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) under Operation Soteria. This is a long-term programme of change to transform how they investigate these offences by taking a victim-centred, suspect-focused and context-led approach. The programme includes specialist training for first responders including the Force Control Room and frontline officers, and the second stage of the specialist sexual assault training course for detectives. They are also increasing the number of Sexual Offence Liaison Officers across the force.

North Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, Catherine Clarke, said: “Violence against women and girls presents a serious threat that has devastating consequences for its victims, survivors and society.

“It remains a foremost strategic priority for North Yorkshire Police and we are committed to tackling this completely unacceptable abuse of women and girls both in our communities, online and where it exists within policing.

“In recent years we have piloted ground-breaking schemes that have been adopted nationally, our arrest rate for domestic abuse is twice the national average, and we have introduced specialist teams including a dedicated stalking team and Safeguarding Investigation Teams. We have also adopted the “Four P” (Prepare, Protect, Pursue, Prevent) approach to this national threat.

“We remain totally committed to improving our response and service to victims in the future and have begun the implementation of Operation Soteria to transform how we investigate rape and serious sexual assault, and will soon be carrying out a VAWG self-assessment that will help shape our future strategy.

“The police cannot tackle violence against women and girls alone, that is why we work closely with, and value our partner agencies and the invaluable work they do alongside us.

“The report makes stark reading and refers to the unprecedented demand on policing. It recommends a ‘whole system approach’ and that would be very welcome.”

