North Yorkshire Police urge residents to check sheds and gardens after reports of theft in Scarborough
Police are appealing for people to check their gardens and sheds to see if anything has been stolen, after a van was stopped and searched in Scarborough’s Wykeham Street area.
Following a report from a member of the public, a van was stopped and searched in the town’s Wykeham Street which resulted in the occupants being arrested, with two men in custody.
Police say numerous other items of property were located within the van.
If you have had a theft from your property or have any CCTV/doorbell footage which may help the police investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 using option 2 and asking for PC 1201 Jeremy Dean.
Reference number 12230037084.
You can provide anonymous information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.