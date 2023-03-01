North Yorkshire Police urge residents to check sheds and gardens after reports of theft in Scarborough

Following a report from a member of the public, a van was stopped and searched in the town’s Wykeham Street which resulted in the occupants being arrested, with two men in custody.

Police say numerous other items of property were located within the van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have had a theft from your property or have any CCTV/doorbell footage which may help the police investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 using option 2 and asking for PC 1201 Jeremy Dean.

Police are urging Scarborough householders to check their gardens and sheds after reports of a theft in the town.

Reference number 12230037084.