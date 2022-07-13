Piotr Krynski was last seen in Malton on July 8.

Officers are currently searching for 44-year-old Piotr Krynski who was last seen on The Grove in Norton in Malton around 5.30pm on Friday 8 July 2022.

They are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and are now asking for anyone who may have seen Piotr, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

He is around 6ft 1 tall, of stocky build, with shaved brown receding hair. He sometimes walks with a walking stick and is believed to be wearing dark flat cap, dark jacket, and dark trousers.

Police are searching for missing Malton man Piotr Krynski

Anyone who has seen Piotr, or has information that could assist the search to find him, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.