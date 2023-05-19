News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

North Yorkshire Police visit Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime

This week, officers from the Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have been visiting primary schools to discuss knife crime with pupils.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th May 2023, 08:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 08:53 BST

The neighbourhood policing team have been sharing the animation “No More Knife Crime” written by Christina Gabbitas.

The animation depicted a group of young people, varying in age and have never previously committed crime, who are coerced by a criminal to participate in County Lines activity and knives are involved, resulting in injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the video, a discussion was held to educate the children on keeping themselves and others safe and some information given on laws regarding knives.

North Yorkshire Police haved been visiting Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime.North Yorkshire Police haved been visiting Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime.
North Yorkshire Police haved been visiting Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime.
Most Popular

It comes as North Yorkshire Police launch their ‘Save a life – bin a knife’ campaign which has seen ‘knife amnesty’ bins installed in police stations in Scarborough and Malton, as well as York, Knaresborough, Skipton and Harrogate.

The aim of the bins is not only to reduce knife crime, but also give reassurance to people who simply want to dispose of unwanted knives and sharp objects – such as old kitchen knives, or unused work tools – safely and securely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking a knife out of circulation in this way prevents it from ever falling into the wrong hands, helping to keep communities safer.

In addition to the amnesty bins, police will also be carrying out high-visibility patrols, stop and searches and other enforcement activity in areas linked to possible knife crime.

The amnesty bins are in place until Sunday May 21.

If you have a knife you’d like to throw away, wrap it in thick paper or cardboard as a safety precaution, and bring it directly to one of the locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You do not have to give your name or any other details – just drop it in the clearly-marked bin.

Read More
Surfers and paddle boarders to protest against Scarborough’s sewage pollution th...