North Yorkshire Police visit Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime

The neighbourhood policing team have been sharing the animation “No More Knife Crime” written by Christina Gabbitas.

The animation depicted a group of young people, varying in age and have never previously committed crime, who are coerced by a criminal to participate in County Lines activity and knives are involved, resulting in injury.

Following the video, a discussion was held to educate the children on keeping themselves and others safe and some information given on laws regarding knives.

North Yorkshire Police haved been visiting Scarborough primary schools to discuss knife crime.

It comes as North Yorkshire Police launch their ‘Save a life – bin a knife’ campaign which has seen ‘knife amnesty’ bins installed in police stations in Scarborough and Malton, as well as York, Knaresborough, Skipton and Harrogate.

The aim of the bins is not only to reduce knife crime, but also give reassurance to people who simply want to dispose of unwanted knives and sharp objects – such as old kitchen knives, or unused work tools – safely and securely.

Taking a knife out of circulation in this way prevents it from ever falling into the wrong hands, helping to keep communities safer.

In addition to the amnesty bins, police will also be carrying out high-visibility patrols, stop and searches and other enforcement activity in areas linked to possible knife crime.

The amnesty bins are in place until Sunday May 21.

If you have a knife you’d like to throw away, wrap it in thick paper or cardboard as a safety precaution, and bring it directly to one of the locations.

