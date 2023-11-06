North Yorkshire Police want to speak to woman after three tyres slashed on car in Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating an act of criminal damage in the town's Marias Court are asking the public to get in touch if they recognise the person pictured.
The three tyres of the same vehicle were damaged at around 10pm in an incident on Saturday September 9.
An investigation has been ongoing – and police have now revealed an image of a woman police need to talk to.
Officers believe she may be able to assist with them with their enquires.
Anyone who recognises her or has information that could assist the investigation should [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC903 Mason.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171006.