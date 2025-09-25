North Yorkshire Police warning after bogus officer scam sees attempted bank card fraud

The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit have issued a warning as they investigate a suspected fraud attempt.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was contacted on their landline by a man purporting to be a ‘Detective Morgan’, operating in ‘Scarborough District’ and giving a collar number of ‘E655’.

The victim, who was from the Humberside area, was told that someone had been arrested in possession of their bank card which had been cloned and they were asked when they were available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully the victim recognised that it was a suspicious phone call and discontinued the call.

Police have issued a warning after an attempted bank card scam.

Police believe that had the victim continued to engage with the caller, that another scammer referred to as a “courier” would have been sent to their address to take their bank cards.

Early investigative work shows that the number used by the fraudster to contact the victim has also been in contact with numerous other people in both the Humberside and North Yorkshire areas between September 17 and 23.

If you receive a call from someone passing these details, please do not engage with them and inform police either online or via 101.

If you feel threatened or they call at your home, always call 999.