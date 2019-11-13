North Yorkshire Police wish officer 'speedy recovery' after he was injured trying to a stop stolen vehicle

Image: North Yorkshire Police

The force says that one of thier officer was injured whilst trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

In wishing him a "speedy recovery" a spokesperson said: "Assaults against police officers and staff are never acceptable, aren't 'part of the job' and won't be tolerated.

"Our police officers and staff are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

"When they are attacked they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others from being victimised."

In the Chief Constable’s message to offenders who assault police officers, staff and volunteers it states that, on average, there are ten assaults against North Yorkshire police officers and staff every month.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: "All too often police officers and staff are subjected to assaults and threats. While the severity of such attacks changes, the impact upon society does not.

"It is never acceptable to assume that assaults upon police officers and staff should be tolerated, they are not simply ‘part of the job’. While it is clear that the nature of policing requires members of the organisation to handle difficult and hostile situations, assaults upon them are serious and unacceptable.

"The sentencing guidelines reflect this fact and highlight that assaults on public officials performing their duty are an aggravating feature. There are many ways in which assaults against public servants impact upon society.

"Each time an officer or member of staff is assaulted there are potential sickness absences. These absences impact acutely on resourcing and the ability of the force to deliver ‘front–line’ policing. They also place additional strain on other members of the organisation due to the transfer of work to others, which can have significant impact on the wellbeing of police officers and staff.

“Not only do assaults on police staff and officers have a negative impact on the community but also internally to the organisation. On a personal basis, police colleagues suffer not just physical injuries, but also the psychological effects.