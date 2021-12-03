Superintendent Andrea Kell has praised the positive impact policing teams have made during a two-week targeted crackdown on crime across the boroughs of Scarborough and Ryedale

North Yorkshire Police's "Proactive Fortnight" – a two-week crackdown on county lines drug dealers, those involved in cross-border and rural crime, dangerous drivers and increasing the safety of women and girls on nights out – ran between November 15 and 29.

Supt Kell said: "We've executed a series of warrants and recovered various quantities of drugs which are now being investigated.

Police engaged with night out venues in an effort to reassure women following nationwide spiking reports. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

"We've also engaged with the public, and generally had a warm reception, regarding our road safety checkpoints and awareness briefings centred on the ongoing ‘Fatal 5’ campaign.

Teams in Scarborough were supported by additional resources from the Roads Policing Group, Rural Task Force and the Operational Support Unit.

Supt Kell added: "The past two weeks have been a very useful opportunity for actually developing intelligence that will lead to further proactive warrants linked to suspected criminals. There's plenty of things in the pipeline which we’re confident will come to fruition in the weeks and months ahead.

"More than anything, we’ve been able to provide a highly visible and reassuring presence in our communities which gives people the confidence to go about their daily lives and business in a safe and secure environment, which is especially important in the run-up to Christmas."

Drivers were stopped at various checkpoints across the borough and reminded of essential road safety practices. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

During the crackdown officers arrested a drug driver in Whitby and targeted 'boy racers' who had caused disruption in the area; a driver with no insurance was arrested after a police helicopter pursuit; two people were arrested in Scarborough following a drugs raid.

Supt Kell said police teams are continuing to work alongside council community safety and licensing officers as revellers attend Christmas parties and head on nights out in bars, pubs and clubs.

She said: "We're raising awareness about the behaviour of a small minority of men who actually or potentially pose a risk to women and girls.

"When such concerning behaviour is flagged-up to the police, we will execute our powers to stop and search these individuals and carry out arrests if necessary.