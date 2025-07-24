North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to the public after courier fraud posing as the police costs victims in the region “more than £2500” on average.

Victims are frequently groomed through sophisticated phone scams, and even manipulated into believing they’re helping police investigations. A police spokesperson said: “We received ten reports of 'courier fraud' in the last financial year. That's a relatively low number compared with the national total of 1,797. “But with the average loss to victims in North Yorkshire and York of more than £2,500, it's a callous crime that can leave people emotionally and financially devastated. “Your bank or the police will never call you to ask you to verify your personal details or PIN by phone, or offer to pick up your card by courier. Hang up, wait a few minutes and call your bank on a number you know to be genuine, such as the one on the back of your card, or by calling 159 “The police or your bank will not contact you out of the blue to participate in an investigation, or send a courier to your home to collect bank cards, cash, or other valuable items. Any requests to do so are a scam. “Don’t trust Caller ID display on your phone – it’s not proof of ID. “Remember, staying cautious and sceptical can go a long way in protecting yourself from courier fraud. Take the time to verify information, seek advice from trusted sources, and never rush into making financial decisions under pressure.”