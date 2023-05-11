News you can trust since 1882
Nuisance off-road bike seized by police in Bridlington

A motorbike has been seized by Humberside Police in Bridlington.

By George Buksmann
Published 11th May 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:38 BST
The red bike was seized by officers. (Photo: Humberside Police)The red bike was seized by officers. (Photo: Humberside Police)
The red bike was seized by officers. (Photo: Humberside Police)

Officers were called to reports of a nuisance off-road motorbike being driven in an anti-social manner on Pinfold Lane at around 8.30pm on Tuesday May 9.

When Humberside Police’s NPT Team 3 arrived at the scene as part of a disruptive patrol they seized a red off-road pit-style bike.