Off road trail bike and tools stolen from commercial property in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an off road trail bike and a number of tools were taken from a commercial property in Scarborough.
The incident happened on Cleveland Road, Scarborough between 10.00pm on March March 10 and 3:00am on Tuesday March 11 and resulted in a Honda CRF 250 off road trail bike in addition to a number of high value vehicle 'SnapOn' maintenance tools being stolen.
Two men have been arrested and remain under investigation.
North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for any information relating to the incident, especially if you have been offered either a trail bike or vehicle maintenance tools matching those mentioned.
If you have any information that could assist their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for James Pearce.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044134.