'Offences of this nature will not be tolerated': Bridlington man jailed after two businesses burgled

Shaun Wilcox, 46 of North Street in Bridlington was charged with two counts of burglary and was sentenced to 40 weeks behind bars.

Shaun Wilcox, 46 of North Street in Bridlington was charged with two counts of burglary and was sentenced to 40 weeks behind bars following an appearance at Hull Magistrates Court on October 20.

On October 3, humberside Police received a report of a man who had reportedly forced entry into a business premises on Chapel Street in Bridlington and was reported to have taken a charity box with cash inside before fleeing the scene.

On October 17, police received a report of a business on King Street in Bridlington that had discovered their windows had been smashed, door had been removed, and items of stock and the till had been taken.

Following lines of enquiry, Wilcox was identified for both offences and subsequently arrested on October 17 after being spotted by local patrol officers.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ian Foster said: "I hope this outcome reassures the local community and businesses that offences of this nature will not be tolerated.

"We remain committed to treating all reports seriously and, where appropriate, ensuring offenders are brought before the courts”.