Offensive graffiti appears in Malton and along A64 corridor towards Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for help to identify those responsible for a series of offensive graffiti posts.
A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page read: “We are aware of offensive graffiti in Malton town centre and along the A64 corridor towards Scarborough.
"We are appealing to the community to pass us any information around any potential offenders and report any suspicious activity.
“Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”