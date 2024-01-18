Offensive graffiti appears in Malton and along A64 corridor towards Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for help to identify those responsible for a series of offensive graffiti posts.

Graffiti has been seen along the A64 corridor

A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page read: “We are aware of offensive graffiti in Malton town centre and along the A64 corridor towards Scarborough.

"We are appealing to the community to pass us any information around any potential offenders and report any suspicious activity.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.