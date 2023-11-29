Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman reported she was threatened and sexually assaulted by a man in Bridlington on Monday November 27.

Humberside Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Bridlington

The woman was walking along Rope Walk and as she turned on to Marshall Avenue at around 9pm it is reported that she was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted.

The man, described as wearing all dark coloured clothing, is then believed to have fled the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said: “This woman has understandably been left shaken because of the incident and she is currently being supported by our specially trained officers.

“Locals can expect to see officers in and around the area following lines of enquiry.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody that was in the area at around the time the incident.