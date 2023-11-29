News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Officers probing Bridlington sexual assault appeal for public's help

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman reported she was threatened and sexually assaulted by a man in Bridlington on Monday November 27.
By Louise French
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
Humberside Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in BridlingtonHumberside Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Bridlington
Humberside Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in Bridlington

The woman was walking along Rope Walk and as she turned on to Marshall Avenue at around 9pm it is reported that she was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted.

The man, described as wearing all dark coloured clothing, is then believed to have fled the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said: “This woman has understandably been left shaken because of the incident and she is currently being supported by our specially trained officers.

Most Popular

“Locals can expect to see officers in and around the area following lines of enquiry.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody that was in the area at around the time the incident.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information that would help with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 464 of 27 November.”