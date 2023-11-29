Officers probing Bridlington sexual assault appeal for public's help
The woman was walking along Rope Walk and as she turned on to Marshall Avenue at around 9pm it is reported that she was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted.
The man, described as wearing all dark coloured clothing, is then believed to have fled the area.
Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said: “This woman has understandably been left shaken because of the incident and she is currently being supported by our specially trained officers.
“Locals can expect to see officers in and around the area following lines of enquiry.
“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody that was in the area at around the time the incident.
"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information that would help with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 464 of 27 November.”