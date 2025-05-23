Officers serve closure order at house in Cloughton near Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 23rd May 2025, 17:07 BST
15 Church Beck Cottages15 Church Beck Cottages
North Yorkshire Police has served a closure order at a house in Cloughton after concerns about criminal and antisocial behaviour linked to the address.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside the community and made the successful application, which was authorised by the court yesterday (Thursday May 22).

It applies for three months initially. Anyone who breaks order by entering 15 Church Beck Cottages is committing a criminal offence. They can be jailed for up to a year.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Emma Collins said: "Some people might not have heard of closure orders. We can only use them when there are significant, ongoing issues affecting the community.

The full closure order is in effect for the next three monthsThe full closure order is in effect for the next three months
"We have to show the court that a case meets tough criteria, and we use them alongside other policing approaches too.

"But they’re an excellent way to disrupt criminal and antisocial behaviour. And most importantly, residents in the wider community tell us they make a huge difference to their quality of life."

