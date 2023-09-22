One arrested after fight breaks out in Scarborough's Queen Street
The force received several calls in relation to the fight just after 4.15pm on hours today (Thursday 21st September), we received several calls in relation to a fight which had occurred on Queen Street in Scarborough.
Officers from Scarborough’s Response Team attended and an arrest was made shortly after the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or have information which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 12230179287.
You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Following this incident, a dispersal authority has been granted to prevent further anti-social behaviour in the area.