News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

One arrested after fight breaks out in Scarborough's Queen Street

North Yorkshire Police are calling for witnesses to a fight which broke out in Scarborough’s Queen Street.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The force received several calls in relation to the fight just after 4.15pm on hours today (Thursday 21st September), we received several calls in relation to a fight which had occurred on Queen Street in Scarborough.

Officers from Scarborough’s Response Team attended and an arrest was made shortly after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are seeking more details of a fight which broke out in Scarborough's Queen Street.Police are seeking more details of a fight which broke out in Scarborough's Queen Street.
Police are seeking more details of a fight which broke out in Scarborough's Queen Street.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or have information which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 12230179287.

You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Following this incident, a dispersal authority has been granted to prevent further anti-social behaviour in the area.