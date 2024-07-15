Operation Receipt: Police apprehend four people for shoplifting in Scarborough town centre

Police in Scarborough have shared details of arrests made during Operation Receipt, an anti-shoplifting campaign in Scarborough town centre.

High visibility patrols are also part of the plan to reduce the appeal of shoplifting.Officers and PCSO’s are working together with the Retail Crime Officer to deter and disrupt criminal activity to enhance the safety and security for those visiting the town centre.Police are also working with Community Safety Partners to engage with and support businesses, using community intelligence and previous reports to ensure our patrols are in the right place at the right time.Several reports of theft from shops are currently under investigation, results so far include:• A 71-year-old Newcastle woman, issued a Community Resolution Disposal for theft from Claire's Accessories.• A 30-year-old Scarborough woman charged for a theft from Poundland on July 1. She was remanded overnight to visit York Magistrates Court who found her guilty and was handed a community order, with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement. • A 30-year-old Scarborough man charged following a theft from Tesco. He has also been charged with possession of a class B drug. He will be attending court on July 25. He also has conditions preventing him from entering any Tesco store in Scarborough and Filey.• A 46-year-old man charged for thefts from four shops in the town. He now has conditions not to enter The Works, Heron Foods, Poundland and Boyes. He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates Court on July 29.